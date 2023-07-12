Flood Watch in effect: heavy rain this evening and tonight.

TV5 First Alert Wednesday Evening Forecast Update
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Heavy rainfall is moving into Mid-Michigan this evening. Rain will likely be heavy and steady for several hours, lingering even past midnight. I expect this rain to remain mostly steady and heavy for folks near and south of the Saginaw Bay, while some lighter and more off-on showers are expected north of the Bay.

Rain will be heavy enough to prompt a Flood Watch for areas highlighted in green (below). This essentially means that rainfall will be heavy enough to possibly lead to ponding of water on area roadways, in low drainage areas and your backyard (yay Michigan!). Rain totals will range from 0.25-0.75″ for folks north of the Saginaw Bay (and thus no Flood Watch is in effect there) while totals will likely near or exceed 1″ for folks near and south of the Bay. In fact, rain totals between 1-2″ are expected and those of us between M-46 and I-69 could easily approach and perhaps surpass 2″ of rain by early tomorrow morning.

Rain will remain in Mid-Michigan through early tomorrow morning with a few showers possibly still lingering during the morning commute.

Rain showers will likely linger through at least 3am, but in a more scattered fashion, becoming more isolated by 5-6am and eventually ending shortly after sunrise. Through the rest of Thursday, temperatures warm up into the middle 70s with mostly dry conditions outside of an additional chance for rain in the form of a few isolated pop up showers for our far western counties in the afternoon and evening.

