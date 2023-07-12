McDonalds announces new ‘Pure Michigan Mix’ frozen drink

MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - McDonald’s is teaming up with Pure Michigan and Coca-Cola to launch a new frozen drink for Michiganders to beat the heat as they explore Michigan’s two peninsulas.

McDonald’s is calling this drink the “Pure Michigan Mix” which blends Fanta Blue Raspberry and Sprite Lymonade into a frozen beverage to be enjoyed during Michigan’s hot summer days.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with McDonald’s and Pure Michigan to help celebrate summer with the Pure Michigan Mix frozen drink,” said Brian Stetler, U.S. account director for The Coca-Cola Company.

When customers buy the drink, they get a chance to score access to some of the biggest events of the summer. By scanning the QR code customers could tickets to a concert at Little Caesars Arena or Pine Knob, passes to Michigan International Speedway, and more, McDonald’s said.

“McDonald’s is proud to serve Michigan residents and travelers at 506 locations throughout the state,” said Jeff Stanton, McDonald’s of Michigan Owner/Operators Business Association president. “Whether you are traveling from Coldwater to Sault Ste. Marie or Port Huron to Holland, there is a McDonald’s open and ready to help you feel comfortable along the way with the freshest foods and most vibrant drink flavors that truly make exploring the Great Lakes state worth every mile.”

The “Pure Michigan Mix” is available for a limited time at participating McDonald’s and through the McDonald’s App.

For more information about the “Pure Michigan Mix” visit puremichiganmix.com or to find a participating McDonald’s near you visit here.

