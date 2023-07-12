McDonalds announces new ‘Pure Michigan Mix’ frozen drink

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - McDonald’s is teaming up with Pure Michigan and Coca-Cola to launch a new frozen drink for Michiganders to beat the heat as they explore Michigan’s two peninsulas.

McDonald’s is calling this drink the “Pure Michigan Mix” which blends Fanta Blue Raspberry and Sprite Lymonade into a frozen beverage to be enjoyed during Michigan’s hot summer days.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with McDonald’s and Pure Michigan to help celebrate summer with the Pure Michigan Mix frozen drink,” said Brian Stetler, U.S. account director for The Coca-Cola Company.

When customers buy the drink, they get a chance to score access to some of the biggest events of the summer. By scanning the QR code customers could tickets to a concert at Little Caesars Arena or Pine Knob, passes to Michigan International Speedway, and more, McDonald’s said.

“McDonald’s is proud to serve Michigan residents and travelers at 506 locations throughout the state,” said Jeff Stanton, McDonald’s of Michigan Owner/Operators Business Association president. “Whether you are traveling from Coldwater to Sault Ste. Marie or Port Huron to Holland, there is a McDonald’s open and ready to help you feel comfortable along the way with the freshest foods and most vibrant drink flavors that truly make exploring the Great Lakes state worth every mile.”

The “Pure Michigan Mix” is available for a limited time at participating McDonald’s and through the McDonald’s App.

For more information about the “Pure Michigan Mix” visit puremichiganmix.com or to find a participating McDonald’s near you visit here.

Read Next:
Clio issues boil water advisory
This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be...
Police located family of young man found in Saginaw
Saginaw Township police car
Simulated plane crash and emergency response training
Settlement money could be used to restore natural habitats as proposed work on nine restoration...
Midland animal shelter holds luncheon fundraiser
As requests come in from other shelters asking for help, the Midland Humane Society announced...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Sullivan
Police believe 79-year-old missing Rochester woman found dead
Saginaw Police Department is looking for new officers for their department.
Police located family of young man found in Saginaw
Tuesday afternoon could see stronger storms.
Showers & storms possible Tuesday, more rain Wednesday
Controversy at Caro library heats up
Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin, 17, smiles while embracing her family members...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will

Latest News

Updates unveiled for 46th annual Crim Festival of Races
Example of fake licensure used in dog and puppy scams
Scammers providing fake licenses to sell puppies, dogs
This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be...
Clio issues boil water advisory
Firefighter injured from Owosso house fire