Midland animal shelter holds luncheon fundraiser

The Humane Society of Midland County held its Paws for a Cause luncheon fundraiser on Tuesday, July 11.
By WNEM Digital and Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) -

“We do it because we love the community, we love the animals, and our top thing that we can think about and care about is animal welfare,” said Jesse Fletcher, the director of development and fundraising for the Humane Society of Midland County.

The money raised at the luncheon benefits the care of animals at the shelter.

During the luncheon, the organization said it’s not only looking for any donations that could help them, such as dog or cat food, but there is a greater need for volunteers.

“We’re always looking for cat cuddlers and dog walkers, and those are the fun stuff. But we also have nitty gritty things like, you know, cat cages and laundry, things like that,” Fletcher said.

If you’d like to learn more about volunteering, go to the Humane Society of Midland website.

