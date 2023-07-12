More rain expected Wednesday, though a midday break

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More rain is on the way for Mid-Michigan today as another disturbance passes over our area. There has been more development of the showers on the west side of the state early this morning, we are expecting this to move through. A midday pause will develop before more rain again in the late-afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday will see a midday break in the rain. (WNEM)

This will be a soaking rain for parts of Mid-Michigan, expect higher rain totals if you’re near Flint, Owosso, and Lapeer. Fortunately, severe weather chances are extremely minimal today with the only threat really being a small chance of a wind gust near 60 mph in any isolated storms to the south. You can track all of the rain with our Interactive Radar or with the TV5 First Alert Weather App!

Today

Rain has been developing along a boundary on the west side of the state this morning. This has been a very recent development in the forecast and is due to previous convection west of Wisconsin and Minnesota. We are expecting this scattered rain to pass through during the mid-morning hours. This will enter into the Central Michigan region around the 6 and 7 AM hours.

Wednesday morning will see some scattered showers move through. (WNEM)

After the scattered rain of this morning passes by, we’ll head into the aforementioned midday pause. This will last until around 6 PM. During this time, skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Highs will actually reach into the upper 70s just before rain arrives this evening, these numbers have been trending up from what was forecast earlier this week. Today’s wind is also easterly at 5 to 10 mph.

Highs on Wednesday reach up to the upper 70s. (WNEM)

The rain for this evening will develop from another disturbance passing by our area. That rain will be steady for most, though a few embedded thunderstorms in our southern row of counties will bring moderate to heavy rain at times. Those downpours is where we’ll see the highly bolstered rain totals. Our northern row of counties will see a few showers, but it will certainly be much lighter than what Flint is expecting.

Wednesday evening sees some heavier rain near Flint. (WNEM)

Tonight

The evening rain continues into the overnight, though by midnight most showers will be done in our northern counties. By daybreak is when we can expect any showers to completely come to an end. Lows will fall to around 61 degrees tonight, slightly milder due to more cloud coverage. The wind will back to the north with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night will see rain staying scattered. (WNEM)

Rain totals around 8 AM Thursday when all is wrapped up from Wednesday’s systems will amount to over 1″ in our southern counties, as long as you fell under one of the heavier downpours or storms. Even outside of the highest totals, many of our southern locations should come close to 1″. At least 0.5″ is expected in most of the Tri-Cities, the northern Thumb, and Central Michigan, while our northern counties are only on tap for around 0.1″.

By Thursday morning, rain totals will be on the higher side in our southern counties. (WNEM)

Thursday

We’re starting to hone in a bit more on rain for Thursday, most rainfall is expected during the afternoon. These will be scattered showers that develop with the help of the heating of the day. A few weak thunderstorms are going to be possible too.

More showers re-develop on Thursday afternoon. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to around 75 degrees on Thursday. The flip-flop in temperatures for the middle of the week is due to the later system on Wednesday. That will help re-enforce some cool air once we get behind it on Thursday. Wind speeds will be from 5 to 10 mph, starting from the north in the morning and backing to the northwest by the afternoon.

There are more rain chances heading towards the end of this week, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

