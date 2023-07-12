Pepsi, Little Caesars brings back Pepsi Pineapple

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jul. 12, 2023
MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - Little Caesars Pizza has partnered with Pepsi to launch their exclusive flavor, Pepsi Pineapple.

Starting on Monday, July 17, customers can get the sweet, summer flavor at their local Little Caesars restaurant.

“There’s always a passionate discussion surrounding pineapple on pizza,” said Greg Hamilton, Little Caesars’ chief marketing officer “Together with Pepsi, we’re satisfying all pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping. The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their Thin Crust pizza, in their Pepsi, or both.”

Pepsi said in 2020, the limited time flavor was instantly a summer hit. Fans enjoyed the combination of Pepsi and the sweet, fruity notes of pineapple.

The flavor will come in a 16-ounce can showing off its one-of-a-kind design.

Little Caesars is bundling the soda with a large, two-topping thin-crust pizza for $9.99 when ordered online.

For more information about the flavor visit www.pepsico.com and to find a participating Little Caesars near you click here.

