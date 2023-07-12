Simulated plane crash and emergency response training

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will host a training scenario that will consist of a simulated plane crash and emergency personnel response training on Wednesday, July 26.

The training will be at Saginaw Bay near the mouth of the Saginaw River. Sheriff Troy Cunningham, the Bay County Sheriff’s Dive Team, and other agencies will participate in the training.

Those who take part will get hands-on training from all agencies involved. Some exercises will include medical, first aid, and search and rescue efforts.

The Southeast Michigan Dive Group, United States Coast Guard, Department of Natural Resources, and other local agencies will help lead the recovery training, which is comprised of approximately 250 divers, making it the largest mutual aid response dive group in Michigan and one of the largest in the country.

During the training, the DNR boat launch will be closed to the public.

Training will start at 8 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.