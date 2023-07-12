Updates unveiled for 46th annual Crim Festival of Races

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crim released new updates and advancements for its 46th annual HAP Crim Festival of Races at a press conference on Wednesday morning, July 12.

Crim CEO, Lauren Holaly-Zembo announced a new plan called the “Road to 50″ which is a path leading to Crim’s 50th anniversary in 2027. It includes new activities and collections of unique medals.

The event’s highlight was the announcement of the plan for the fire-year medal design. Every year leading up to Crim50, participants will receive a special-edition throwback medal that combines previous years’ medals to make a commemorative piece.

The 2023 race shirt design was also unveiled; it features a winning design made by Jeff Rice, a community artist.

It was also announced Consumers Energy is the new Crim 10-Mile Title Sponsor.

“We are beyond grateful to have a growing partnership with Consumers who has been a longtime Crim supporter. Consumers, in addition to supporting our Crim VIP events and sponsoring our Start Line, will now be behind thousands of ten-mile participants,” said Brandon Morgan, director of External Relations.

Crim’s Director of Races and Training, Kenny Krell, along with Associate Director, Liz Jones, announced more enhancements to the race experience. The highlights are a return to the pre-pandemic “mass start,” start and finish area improvements, and a prize of $2,500 awarded to any man or woman who breaks the course record - an incentive not given since 2015.

“We hope that over the next four years, you’ll join Crim on the ‘Road to 50,’” said Holaly-Zembo.

For more information on the 46th annual Crim Festival of Races, visit its website.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.