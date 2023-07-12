Updates unveiled for 46th annual Crim Festival of Races

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crim released new updates and advancements for its 46th annual HAP Crim Festival of Races at a press conference on Wednesday morning, July 12.

Crim CEO, Lauren Holaly-Zembo announced a new plan called the “Road to 50″ which is a path leading to Crim’s 50th anniversary in 2027. It includes new activities and collections of unique medals.

The event’s highlight was the announcement of the plan for the fire-year medal design. Every year leading up to Crim50, participants will receive a special-edition throwback medal that combines previous years’ medals to make a commemorative piece.

The 2023 race shirt design was also unveiled; it features a winning design made by Jeff Rice, a community artist.

It was also announced Consumers Energy is the new Crim 10-Mile Title Sponsor.

“We are beyond grateful to have a growing partnership with Consumers who has been a longtime Crim supporter. Consumers, in addition to supporting our Crim VIP events and sponsoring our Start Line, will now be behind thousands of ten-mile participants,” said Brandon Morgan, director of External Relations.

Crim’s Director of Races and Training, Kenny Krell, along with Associate Director, Liz Jones, announced more enhancements to the race experience. The highlights are a return to the pre-pandemic “mass start,” start and finish area improvements, and a prize of $2,500 awarded to any man or woman who breaks the course record - an incentive not given since 2015.

“We hope that over the next four years, you’ll join Crim on the ‘Road to 50,’” said Holaly-Zembo.

For more information on the 46th annual Crim Festival of Races, visit its website.

Read next:
Firefighter injured from Owosso house fire
File image
McDonalds announces new ‘Pure Michigan Mix’ frozen drink
"Pure Michigan Mix"
Scammers providing fake licenses to sell puppies, dogs
Example of fake licensure used in dog and puppy scams
Clio issues boil water advisory
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Sullivan
Police believe 79-year-old missing Rochester woman found dead
Saginaw Police Department is looking for new officers for their department.
Police located family of young man found in Saginaw
Tuesday afternoon could see stronger storms.
Showers & storms possible Tuesday, more rain Wednesday
Controversy at Caro library heats up
Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin, 17, smiles while embracing her family members...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will

Latest News

City of Flint Municipal Center
Recall language filed against 2 more Flint City Council members
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, July 12
"Pure Michigan Mix"
McDonalds announces new ‘Pure Michigan Mix’ frozen drink
Example of fake licensure used in dog and puppy scams
Scammers providing fake licenses to sell puppies, dogs