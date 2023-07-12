Visitation, funeral service for Dorothy Zehnder

Dorothy Zehnder, the beloved matriarch of the Bavarian Inn will be laid to rest this week.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Dorothy Zehnder, the beloved matriarch of the Bavarian Inn, will be laid to rest this week.

Zehnder died of natural causes surrounded by her family at home in Frankenmuth on Sunday at the age of 101.

She along with her husband, William “Tiny” Zehnder, founded the family-owned Bavarian Inn Restaurant in 1950 where she worked behind the scenes and as the visible face of the restaurant.

Visitation is Thursday, July 13 at Cederberg Funeral Home of Frankenmuth from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Friday, July 14 for an hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Her funeral is on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church.

