‘Everyone deserves justice’: Shiawassee County Sheriff reopens cold case

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff is asking the public for information after making the announcement the sheriff’s office is reopening a 1992 cold case.

Shiawassee County Sheriff Doug Chapman announced on Wednesday afternoon, July 12, Matthew Leach’s murder, a cold case from July 1992, has been reopened.

Matthew Leach
Matthew Leach(Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office)

Leach, 22 at the time of his murder, was a prior resident of Shiawassee County and grew up in a subdivision in Lennon at M-21 and M-13 in Venice Twp. Before he was murdered, he was living on Court Street in Flint for about two years.

According to Chapman, on July 24, 1992 Leach arrived at Colonia Coney Island Restaurant at 2913 Corunna Road in Flint between the hours of 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Leach was there to meet up with his ex-girlfriend, Chapman said, adding he reportedly walked away from the ex-girlfriend and was never seen again.

The detective working the case, Det. Mark Pendergraff, said Leach’s ex-girlfriend is the last known person to have seen him alive.

Leach’s body was found by hunters on July 31, 1992 in a secluded, wooded area in the vicinity of M-21 and Reed Road in Venice Township, Chapman said. Leach died due to multiple injuries, he said, adding he was found only wearing his underwear.

Leach was last seen wearing a white Camel’s logo t-shirt that said “Joe Cool” on it, designer jeans, and black cowboy boots with silver colored tips on the toes.

“Everyone deserves justice, so we’re asking for the help of the public. If anyone should know anything about this case, they can reach out to the sheriff’s office,” Chapman said.

Pendergraff has been working on the cold case for four months, but he was quick to point out that Leach’s murder has been investigated since it happened 31 years ago.

Pendergraff said they are still evaluating evidence and there are multiple suspects, which is why it’s so important to bring the case to the public to ask for help.

Chapman said he spoke to Leach’s family, who have agreed to offer a $4,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest and conviction. Leach was survived by his daughter, his father, his mother – who has since died - three brothers, and one sister, Chapman said, adding that Leach’s family is still suffering and the pain never goes away.

If anyone the sheriff’s office interviewed in the past was not truthful and wants to come forward now, they will not be punished for it, Chapman said.

If anyone has any information about the case, call 989-743-3411, select option 3, and leave any information which will then be passed on to Pendergraff.

