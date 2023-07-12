Whitmer announces new statewide education department

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new statewide education department that will reach children of all backgrounds before they begin school, encouraging them to continue their education.

“This will be a renewed focus across the state,” said Scott Sawyer, the deputy superintendent for Saginaw Intermediate School District (SISD).

Whitmer announced a new Michigan Education Department that will concentrate on early and higher education.

“So that then they can be ready for either a post-secondary certification program, college, or the workforce,” said Sawyer. “That all begins at the very early age.”

The new department will be called the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP). It will supplement the Education Department and will be split into three offices: early childhood education, higher education, and education partnerships.

Sawyer said this new department aligns with what the district is already doing.

“Having a robust preschool program that attempts to reach all kids where possible, but certainly low-income kids where grants and programs allow. Saginaw ISD operates an early college program,” Swayer said. “We have a number of our local school districts that operate early childhood programs as well as robust dual enrollment programs.”

The department’s responsibilities include helping families access early childhood education programs and quality childcare, helping connect families with quality after-school programming and creating more pathways for students to attend higher education programs at a more affordable cost. These efforts aim to bolster the state’s economy and reverse Michigan’s stagnant population growth.

The Michigan League for Public Policy believes this will help do just that.

“Doing things like addressing the early childhood system, post-secondary education, wrap around services for kids, school partnerships, those are all things that we know we can do to make Michigan a better place for the people that are living here, ideally attract new people to Michigan, and strengthen our overall ability to have strong childhood wellbeing in our state,” said Monique Stanton, the president and CEO of the Michigan League for Public Policy.

In a Twitter post, Whitmer said, “We need to give our kids a head start in Pre-K, and we need to provide a post-graduation path so people can get good-paying, high-skill, and in-demand jobs.”

