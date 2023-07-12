Whitmer signs law declaring Juneteenth state holiday

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation declaring Juneteenth a state holiday in Michigan.

The bipartisan legislation was sponsored by Sen. Sylvia Santana and Rep. Helena Scott.

June 19 will now be celebrated as Juneteenth in Michigan to highlight Black history and culture and to commemorate the end of slavery in America, the state said.

“On Juneteenth, we come together to celebrate fundamental American values of freedom and equality, embodied by the stories and legacies of the Black community,” Whitmer said. “Juneteenth is a moment of celebration and reflection, but it is also an opportunity to recommit ourselves to action.”

On June 19, 1865, Union Army General Gordon Granger read General Order #3 in Galveston, Texas stating that all enslaved people were free and that former slave owners and enslaved people were absolutely equal in personal property and property rights.

This day was followed by the ratification of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to the Constitution, putting an end to slavery in America, giving equal protection under the law to all citizens, and giving all men the right to vote.

“Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Liberation Day, constitutes the continuous fight for true freedom,” said NAACP Michigan State Conference President Yvonne M. White. “Freedom is a thread, and a fight, woven through this nation’s history and current political climate. In spite of attempts to limit access to the ballot box, economic/education empowerment, and basic civil rights – we thrive together.”

This announcement comes almost three weeks after Whitmer declared June 22-25 as June Jubilee in the state of Michigan.

