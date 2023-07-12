Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday

A woman in Massachusetts decided to buy herself something she’s always wanted for her 97th birthday. (Source: WJAR)
By Sam Read, WJAR
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) – A woman in Massachusetts decided to buy herself something she’s always wanted for her 97th birthday – a top-of-the-line John Deere tractor.

While most people at an older age sometimes spend more time in the house or start to slow things down a bit, that couldn’t be further from the truth for Marie Erickson. She likes to take her tractor out for fun.

“I’m on that tractor every day,” Erickson said. “Whether the grass needs cutting or not, I go around and check and when I see it, I cut it.”

Her home sits on a beautiful 2.5 acres of land.

“It keeps me busy,” Erickson said, explaining she doesn’t like to do housework.

Even before her husband died, the 4-foot-8-inch firecracker always had a love of landscaping.

“I had a push mower, but I was a younger girl. I could push that, but now forget it,” Erickson joked.

She saved her money for over a year so she could treat herself to a new John Deere tractor with power steering.

“I said, ‘I think I’m worth it,’” Erickson said. “I’m not going to take the money with me. I’m going to spend it.”

She took a trip to the dealership in Massachusetts in May and bought the tractor in cash.

Some of the salespeople were curious why someone her age wanted a John Deere so Erickson explained that though she doesn’t drive a car anymore, this was the next best thing.

Since the purchase, Erickson has been taking out her tractor for a daily dose of relaxation. As she inches closer to 100, she said it’s been quite the ride and you’re never too old to take out your toys.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Sullivan
Police believe 79-year-old missing Rochester woman found dead
Saginaw Police Department is looking for new officers for their department.
Police located family of young man found in Saginaw
Tuesday afternoon could see stronger storms.
Showers & storms possible Tuesday, more rain Wednesday
Controversy at Caro library heats up
Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin, 17, smiles while embracing her family members...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will

Latest News

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million, 6th highest in lottery game’s history
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Alabama senator says white nationalists are racists after weeks of declining to say so
President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an...
Ukraine wins G7 security pledges but its NATO membership remains elusive
Bringing Caribbean flavor to Little Bavaria
The Storm-0558 hackers used forged authentication tokens — pieces of information used to verify...
Chinese hackers breached State Dept., other government email on eve of Blinken visit, officials say