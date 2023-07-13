Accused kidnapper Rashad Trice appears in court
INGHAM CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Rashad Trice appeared virtually at an Ingham County courtroom Thursday morning, July 13.
His court appearance was at 8:30 a.m. for a probable cause conference.
Prosecutors said he sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend, stabbed her, and kidnapped her 2-year-old daughter Wynter Cole-Smith.
Wynter’s disappearance set off an Amber Alert and a major search that involved the FBI. Wynter was found dead days later in Detroit.
Trice is also facing charges in Macomb County and Federal Court.
He is due back in court on Thursday, July 20 for a preliminary examination.
