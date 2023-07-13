Accused kidnapper Rashad Trice appears in court

INGHAM CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Rashad Trice appeared virtually at an Ingham County courtroom Thursday morning, July 13.

His court appearance was at 8:30 a.m. for a probable cause conference.

Prosecutors said he sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend, stabbed her, and kidnapped her 2-year-old daughter Wynter Cole-Smith.

Related: Accused kidnapper, Rashad Trice, charged by Macomb Co. prosecutor

Wynter’s disappearance set off an Amber Alert and a major search that involved the FBI. Wynter was found dead days later in Detroit.

Related: Missing 2-year-old from Lansing, Michigan found dead, police say

Trice is also facing charges in Macomb County and Federal Court.

Related: Rashad Trice, accused kidnapper, now facing federal charges

He is due back in court on Thursday, July 20 for a preliminary examination.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.