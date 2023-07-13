Accused kidnapper Rashad Trice appears in court

Here's a look at some of our top stories.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGHAM CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Rashad Trice appeared virtually at an Ingham County courtroom Thursday morning, July 13.

His court appearance was at 8:30 a.m. for a probable cause conference.

Prosecutors said he sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend, stabbed her, and kidnapped her 2-year-old daughter Wynter Cole-Smith.

Related: Accused kidnapper, Rashad Trice, charged by Macomb Co. prosecutor

Wynter’s disappearance set off an Amber Alert and a major search that involved the FBI. Wynter was found dead days later in Detroit.

Related: Missing 2-year-old from Lansing, Michigan found dead, police say

Trice is also facing charges in Macomb County and Federal Court.

Related: Rashad Trice, accused kidnapper, now facing federal charges

He is due back in court on Thursday, July 20 for a preliminary examination.

Read next:
Road closure in Midland to start July 17
Road work generic
Retired Grand Blanc Twp. police officer ‘protects and serves’ farm animals
In retirement, to protect and serve extends beyond the Grand Blanc community with Charlie's...
‘Wonderful lady’: Community remembering Dorothy Zehnder
Dorothy Zehnder
Flint organization empowering kids, rebounding from recent break-in
A youth hub in Flint is empowering students not only to learn, but to pay it forward, exploring...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin, 17, smiles while embracing her family members...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
"Pure Michigan Mix"
McDonald’s announces new ‘Pure Michigan Mix’ frozen drink
Eric Gilmour was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that killed a Crystal Falls man.
Grand Blanc man to undergo competency exam after hit-and-run crash kills Crystal Falls man on US-2
Matthew Leach
‘Everyone deserves justice’: Shiawassee County Sheriff reopens cold case
A 3-year-old child has died after being stuck in a water storage tank at a resort in Vermont,...
3-year-old child dies after falling into water storage tank at resort, officials say

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, July 13
Michigan woman seriously injured in roller coaster accident sues Ohio amusement park
(Source: MGN)
Road closure in Midland to start July 17
Potter Park Zoo welcomes new baby cotton-top tamarin