‘Concentrate on driving’: Driving instructor responds to MSP crash data

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - In light of new crash data from Michigan State Police (MSP) a local driving instructor said he is not surprised, saying everyone needs to practice defensive driving.

MSP’s annual crash report said traffic crashes have increased by 4 percent between 2021 and 2022, but both fatalities and injuries have decreased by 1 percent.

“The reason a lot of accidents occur in every state is there’s more distracted drivers,” said Tom Jablonski, the president of Michigan Driving School North in Bay City.

The latest vehicle crash statistics from MSP are out, showing 2022 was another deadly year on state roads.

Jablonski said the biggest way people can stay safe behind the wheel is to focus on the task at hand.

“Pay attention to what you’re doing,” Jablonski said. “You got to concentrate on driving. Driving is multi-tasking in it of itself. And to be driving down the road and dealing with other issues, or talking to people inside the car even is a huge distraction.”

He said he isn’t surprised to see Fridays around quitting time are one of the most dangerous times to drive.

“People just don’t pay attention. They’re getting out of work, Fridays especially. People are in a rush. They’re going up north. They want to get home. They want to enjoy the weekends. We’re all the same when it comes to these things,” Jablonski said.

He said he also thinks overall, the motoring public can do a better job of keeping their emotions in check.

“You see a lot of road rage on the roads too where people make mistakes and changing lanes, they didn’t see somebody, you know, you cut somebody off accidentally, they’re going by you flipping you off, speeding, tailgating. You know it’s just things that you do not have to do,” he said.

Jablonski was quick to point out today’s modern vehicle is full of distractions. He said it’s important for people to get to know their cars before hitting the road.

“As technology progresses, it gets better, but as we adapt to it, we got to be familiar with it and aware of it and try to just be aware that we are distracted sometimes,” he said.

Jablonski said it’s very important to say vigilant at intersections where most crashes occur.

