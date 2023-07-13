Donations needed for local food drive

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Donations are needed for a food drive in Saginaw next week.

The Houghton Jones Neighborhood Association needs to restock its mini-pantry, and it’s asking for canned goods and non-perishables to benefit those in need.

The food drive is next Tuesday, July 18 through Thursday, July 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can drop off your donations at the Houghton Jones Neighborhood Association at 1708 Johnson St.

