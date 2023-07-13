Donations needed for local food drive

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Donations are needed for a food drive in Saginaw next week.

The Houghton Jones Neighborhood Association needs to restock its mini-pantry, and it’s asking for canned goods and non-perishables to benefit those in need.

The food drive is next Tuesday, July 18 through Thursday, July 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can drop off your donations at the Houghton Jones Neighborhood Association at 1708 Johnson St.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.