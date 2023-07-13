Drying out Thursday before additional showers Friday & Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Heavy rain which left some of Mid-Michigan with 1-2″ of fresh rain has left early this morning, the remainder of this Thursday is much quieter and drier. Even though today has been trending drier, we are continuing to watch a few more shower chances for Friday and Saturday as we have more disturbances and cold fronts passing through.

Today

With the system moving out quickly to the east we’re seeing dry weather swoop in very quick before sunrise. The rest of today will be much drier with partly cloudy skies. Some sun is still going to be around from time-to-time in the midday hours. The build-up of that warmth could bring an isolated shower or weak thunderstorm this afternoon, we’re keeping that chance at 10% or less.

Otherwise, it’ll be a comfortable day with a high around 77 to 78 degrees and a north wind that will back to the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will be in the upper 70s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will turn to partly to mostly clear allowing lows to fall to around 59 degrees. The west wind from the evening backs more to the southwest, but speeds stay light at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday & Saturday

The timing of showers on Friday has been advancing just a little bit, now making it more of a general afternoon and evening chance. This will be a weaker disturbance so showers and storms will be lightly scattered, it won’t be a complete washout of a day either. The earliest showers could begin near noon.

Friday's shower timing has moved up slightly. Earlier showers could now be closer to noon. (WNEM)

Highs will be warmer on Friday checking in around 83 degrees. The wind will turn southwesterly with a speed of 5 to 15 mph. Dew points will increase to 65-70 degrees Friday afternoon leading to very humid conditions again.

Friday will be into the lower 80s. (WNEM)

Saturday’s showers and thunderstorms are still holding as of this morning with another cold front moving through. The coverage of this rain will be better than Friday, but still isn’t expected to be as much as Wednesday. Specifically too, our eastern counties have the better chance of seeing more rain on Saturday relative to our western counties.

Saturday sees more rain in Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Total rainfall all the way until Sunday morning could still add up to over 0.5″ in the Thumb, while else where most totals through that timeframe will average around 0.25″.

Rain totals from Thursday morning to Sunday morning. (WNEM)

For a look at temperatures the rest of the weekend, head on over to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

