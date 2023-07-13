Flint organization empowering kids, rebounding from recent break-in

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local organization is empowering Flint kids while rebounding after a recent break-in that cost them more than $60,000 worth of STEM equipment.

“We do everything in our power to remove barriers by providing wonderful after-school activities and summer camps,” said Audrey Medlin, the director of education for Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village (SBEV).

Now, SBEV is holding a wrestling fundraising event on Thursday, July 13 to help recover some of the equipment taken from them on June 7.

“We’re having this pro-wrestling event called Lockdown to support us and as everyone knows, the equipment was stolen from our building,” Medlin said. “The event is being held at Insight Hospital tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Kids can attend for free, and adults is a donation of no less than $10.”

On Wednesday, TV5 and Security Credit Union held a phone bank for the non-profit for the second year in a row.

The group said volunteers are wanted and welcome. SBEV helps about 1,000 kids each year.

Along with the wrestling event Thursday, they’re gearing up for the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament July 28-30.

The wrestling fundraiser on Thursday, July 13 will be at the Insight Health and Fitness Center – formerly the Insight Hospital – at 4500 S. Saginaw Street in Flint.

