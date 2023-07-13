Flint organization empowering kids, rebounding from recent break-in

A local organization is empowering Flint kids while rebounding after a recent break-in that cost them more than $60,000 worth of STEM equipment.
By Elisse Ramey and Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
“We do everything in our power to remove barriers by providing wonderful after-school activities and summer camps,” said Audrey Medlin, the director of education for Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village (SBEV).

Now, SBEV is holding a wrestling fundraising event on Thursday, July 13 to help recover some of the equipment taken from them on June 7.

“We’re having this pro-wrestling event called Lockdown to support us and as everyone knows, the equipment was stolen from our building,” Medlin said. “The event is being held at Insight Hospital tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Kids can attend for free, and adults is a donation of no less than $10.”

On Wednesday, TV5 and Security Credit Union held a phone bank for the non-profit for the second year in a row.

WNEM and Security Credit Union hosted a phone bank for Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village. Last month, SBEV had over $60K of tech equipment stolen from them.
The group said volunteers are wanted and welcome. SBEV helps about 1,000 kids each year.

Along with the wrestling event Thursday, they’re gearing up for the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament July 28-30.

The wrestling fundraiser on Thursday, July 13 will be at the Insight Health and Fitness Center – formerly the Insight Hospital – at 4500 S. Saginaw Street in Flint.

