Genesee Co. Sheriff discusses new MI crash data

New data released from Michigan State Police (MSP) shows the number of injuries, deaths, and the cause of all crashes from last year across the state.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson spoke about what authorities are doing to make the roads safer.

“One fatality or one massive injury is one too many. But it’s the reality. And all of us need to be a part of the solution,” Swanson said.

In 2022, there were 10,181 vehicle crashes, 2,980 injuries, and 50 fatalities in Genesee County, which is a slight drop from the 2021 totals.

“Well, locally they’re down, but statewide they’re up. And we all travel outside Genesee County, and we have people that travel in Genesee County. So, I think it’s important to all of the viewing area when you are moving about, whether it’s an interstate, or whether it’s a secondary road, or even in the subdivision, there are so many factors you’ve got to be aware of,” Swanson said.

Genesee County had the highest number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities of any county in the TV5 viewing area.

Swanson said his office is doing what it can to bring those numbers down.

“And even right where we are right here on Saginaw Street, we were having an epidemic of people running red lights and stop signs. You got to stop those people because if somebody is allowed to do that, they’re going to do more and more and more,” Swanson said. “It doesn’t mean that everybody is getting a ticket, it just means that, ‘Hey, you’re going to be held accountable, so change the behavior,’” Swanson said.

He was quick to point out it will take all of us doing our part on the roads, saying one car crash is one too many.

“There’s victims out there that are suffering in hospitals right now that are victims of crashes or even the ones who have been at fault,” Swanson said. “Don’t ever take for granted that you know, we’ve been driving forever, this is what I do. All of us need to be vigilant.”

To see the full report from MSP, visit the state police website.

