Gus Macker returns to Midland this summer

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gus Macker 3-on-3 is coming to Midland in August.

“Lace them up for one of the largest Mackers in the country in one of the friendliest towns in the country,” Gus Macker said.

The Midland “rookie” tournament saw the most success in 2014 and it has grown every year, according to Gus Macker.

The courts are going to be laid out throughout Midland’s downtown on Main Street and Larkin Street.

Gus Macker said all courts will have licensed officials, adding there will be a three-point contest and the popular slam dunk contest.

Proceeds from the Midland tournament will benefit to local organizations: The Legacy Center for Community Success and Northwood Men’s Basketball.

The event will be hosted on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 at 333 E. Main St.

The mail-in deadline for signing up is on July 21 and the online deadline is July 24. There is a team entry fee of $180.

To register, go to the Gus Macker website.

