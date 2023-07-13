Lapeer Lightning putting in work for 2023 football season

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) - The Lapeer Lightning are on the grind to take the Saginaw Valley League title.

The grind never stops for the Lapeer Lightning who were out in the warm summer heat putting in work preparing for the 2023 high school football season.

For the last two seasons, Lapeer has only lost one conference game, and last year, the Lightning were undefeated through the first seven weeks of the season.

Unfortunately, these past few years have had short playoff appearances with Lapeer unable to get past the first round. The players’ drive to surpass expectations is why they’re out working through the heat in these summer practices.

“Feels good. Everybody’s back getting work in. Been trying to get better every single day, lifting every single morning. Everyone’s out here working hard. Our linemen are even out here even though they don’t have to be, but they’ve been working,” said Connor Brown, Lapeer senior and wide receiver/safety for the team.

Ryan Clark, another senior and offensive lineman for the team, said he’s been trying to push the team.

“Our O-line is dedicated this year,” he said. “Me being a leader this year, I’ve been trying to push everyone. Getting them out here and going to lifting with them.”

“So, they’re kind of an extension of everything that we’re trying to push as coaches and they’re excited. They’ve got big goals and they’re just trying to push everybody along and do what we got to do every day to get to some of those goals,” said Mike Smith, Lapeer Varsity Head Coach and 2023 MHSFCA Hall of Fame inductee.

The leadership at Lapeer goes further than Smith.

Linemen, wide receivers, and other seniors have stepped up to be leader figures on the team.

Senior quarterback Zak Olejniczak has helped lead his offense to many of the team’s victories these past few years. Going into his senior year, he has multiple D2 and D3 college offers waiting for him after this season.

Zak said having the extra eyes on him this year is exactly the kind of motivation he wants to make this year the perfect cap off to his time at Lapeer.

“It feels good. I like to perform under pressure and do everything I can to help my team win,” he said. “Going into this season, it feels good to have pressure to be able to perform even better.”

“He leads by example. He’s here, he puts in all the work. He doesn’t miss a weightlifting session or a 7-on-7 or a team session or anything we do, he makes sure he’s at it,” Smith said about Zak. “That’s important if your best player is going to do all those little things we’re asking him to improve.”

