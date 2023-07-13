Mini Golf on Main begins in Midland

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - You can now test your skills on the putting green in a mid-Michigan downtown.

Wednesday was the start of Mini Golf on Main in Midland. The free event offers a free fun round for all ages.

The course includes 18 holes at downtown businesses.

“They come here they stop right at Serendipity Road and Joyful Tantrum where they will pick up golf club and golf ball and there’s a little piece of paper with all the holes and a map and they come grab their stuff and have fun,” said Gracie Rohn.

When finished, return your clubs, balls, and scorecard for a chance to win one of 30 prizes donated by participating businesses.

Mini Golf on Main is open through Saturday, July 22.

