MSP: Police presence in Tuscola Co. poses no threat to public

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Residents should expect a police presence in Arbela Township due to Michigan State Police (MSP) serving an arrest warrant.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., MSP said troopers are serving a felony arrest warrant and search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Birch Run Road in Arbela Township in Tuscola County.

Police presence in Tuscola County
Police presence in Tuscola County(Michigan State Police)

MSP said the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.

Residents should expect a police presence for several hours, MSP said.

