Okemos High School student’s art now displayed in Washington, D.C.

Emma Li, a sophomore at Okemos High School, and her painting "Homestyle."
Emma Li, a sophomore at Okemos High School, and her painting "Homestyle."(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Okemos High School student’s art is now on display in Washington, D.C.

Emma Li’s art is being showcased after she won the 2023 Congressional High School Art Competition.

Li is a first-generation Chinese American and her painting, “Homestyle,” depicts her grandfather cooking in his kitchen.

Her grandfather was among Li’s family, who joined her Thursday morning to see the painting displayed in the Cannon Tunnel at the Capitol.

“Emma’s artwork captures an everyday scene with such remarkable poignancy, and I can’t wait to see it hanging in the U.S. Capitol building alongside some of the finest student artwork from across the country,” said Rep. Elissa Slotkin. “This year’s student artists took us through a range of emotions and issues with their work, and I am so proud of the depth of talent and range of expression. It’s not easy to put a piece of yourself into the world to be judged, and these student artists all displayed tremendous courage.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin, 17, smiles while embracing her family members...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
"Pure Michigan Mix"
McDonald’s announces new ‘Pure Michigan Mix’ frozen drink
Eric Gilmour was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that killed a Crystal Falls man.
Grand Blanc man to undergo competency exam after hit-and-run crash kills Crystal Falls man on US-2
Matthew Leach
‘Everyone deserves justice’: Shiawassee County Sheriff reopens cold case
A 3-year-old child has died after being stuck in a water storage tank at a resort in Vermont,...
3-year-old child dies after falling into water storage tank at resort, officials say

Latest News

Rashad Maleek Trice
Rashad Trice to have one state trial for kidnapping, sexual assault charges
Police presence in Tuscola County
MSP: Police presence in Tuscola Co. poses no threat to public
Laser tag at Press Play 989
Press Play 989 offers ‘fun pass’ for arcade, other attractions
Gus Macker returns to Midland this summer