Paleontologists find massive dinosaur bones 50 million years older than the T-Rex

It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to...
It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to the Prince George’s County paleontologist.(WBAL via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Md. (CNN) – A dinosaur bone found about three months ago in Maryland is from a giant creature that lived 50 million years before the T-Rex.

It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to the Prince George’s County paleontologist.

Because fossils of other dinosaur species have been found at the site, it’s now classified as a “bone bed.”

It’s an exciting discovery for paleontologists because bone beds can provide a wealth of information about the animals and their environment.

The bones were found at Dinosaur Park, where miners first discovered fossils in the 1800s.

Copyright 2023 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin, 17, smiles while embracing her family members...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
"Pure Michigan Mix"
McDonald’s announces new ‘Pure Michigan Mix’ frozen drink
Eric Gilmour was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that killed a Crystal Falls man.
Grand Blanc man to undergo competency exam after hit-and-run crash kills Crystal Falls man on US-2
Matthew Leach
‘Everyone deserves justice’: Shiawassee County Sheriff reopens cold case
A 3-year-old child has died after being stuck in a water storage tank at a resort in Vermont,...
3-year-old child dies after falling into water storage tank at resort, officials say

Latest News

Police presence in Tuscola County
MSP: Police presence in Tuscola Co. poses no threat to public
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court, London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Spacey took a...
Kevin Spacey fights back tears as he testifies how sex abuse allegations ‘exploded’ his career
Officials said a rabid beaver bit a girl at Lake Lanier in Georgia.
Rabid beaver killed by father after young daughter bitten, officials say
Laser tag at Press Play 989
Press Play 989 offers ‘fun pass’ for arcade, other attractions
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Republican senator should drop his ‘irresponsible’ protest and OK military nominees, Biden says