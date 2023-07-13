Press Play 989 offers ‘fun pass’ for arcade, other attractions

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Press Play 989 is offering a Summer Fun Pass for its entertainment center.

The eight-acre family fun venue has indoor and outdoor attractions like laser tag, mini golf, go karts, and arcade games.

Press Play 989 gave a new beginning to the former Kokomos location and had its grand opening on May 11.

Related: New arcade, family fun center opens in Kochville Twp.

Through Sept. 4 for $25 per-person, families can have unlimited access to all games and activities for two hours.

“Saginaw families looking for affordable fun in the summer can find it all at Press Play 989 with our Summer Fun Pass,” said Cory Sandrock, CEO of Memorable Experiences Group. “Everyone can come and enjoy their favorite games and attractions for one affordable price all summer long.”

Next weekend, Press Play 989 will host a “Fun in the Sun” party on July 22 and July 23, complete with food, giveaways, and more.

The party will also feature an arcade challenge. The first 10 people to sign up have a chance to win a $100 gift card.

For more information, visit Press Play 989′s website.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.