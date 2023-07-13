Quiet evening ahead of more rain chances tomorrow

TV5 First Alert Thursday Evening Forecast
First Alert Forecaster Kyle Gillett has your Thursday evening forecast.
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Its much nicer for us this evening with only a pair of light sprinkles near the Tri-Cities shortly after 7pm. Temperatures are already slowly beginning to cool off from the middle 70s so expect a slightly ‘chillier’ night when compared to the last couple weeks of warmth and humidity. We should remain dry overnight with gradually cooling temperatures and skies clear up a bit as well.

Overnight lows should fall into the lower 60s and upper 50s.

TOMORROW

Clouds will gradually attempt to fill back in during the early morning ahead of a small chance for a few sprinkles during the morning -- while I expect most of Mid-Michigan to remain dry, a few sprinkles may still be possible. Temperatures will start out in the lower 60s and upper 50s gradually warming through the 60s and 70s before noon.

After the noon hour temperatures for most of the area will be headed for the upper 70s and lower 80s, while a few makes may make a run into the middle 80s for a brief time during the afternoon. The rain-saga continues tomorrow afternoon and evening with another chance for a few showers and storms. Some severe weather is possible, generally in the form of damaging winds but large hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out if one of these storms can organize itself enough.

Not everyone will see rain, in fact much of the area may remain dry for much of Friday, and I currently think that the severe weather threat isn’t all that high at this time, but nevertheless the chance will remain for a few showers and storms.

Mat and I will have all the details tonight and tomorrow.

