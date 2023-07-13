Rabid beaver killed by father after young daughter bitten, officials say

A beaver that was killed after biting a young girl at Lake Lanier tested positive for rabies. (SOURCE: WANF)
By Alexandra Parker, Miles Montgomery and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LANIER, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Officials in Georgia said a beaver that was killed after it bit a young girl at Lake Lanier tested positive for rabies.

WANF reports the beaver bit the girl Saturday and was killed by the girl’s father after.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was then contacted about the incident, and the Hall County Animal Control stepped in to investigate.

Georgia DNR said there was no evidence of baby beavers in the area.

No details were given on the girl’s condition.

Officials said two other people had also come into contact with a rabid beaver in the Sardis area of Gainesville. The beaver was taken to the Georgia Public Health Lab Virology Section in Decatur.

Officials are posting positive alert signs in the area where the beaver was found.

Anyone who finds an animal acting abnormally in the area is urged to call Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin, 17, smiles while embracing her family members...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
"Pure Michigan Mix"
McDonald’s announces new ‘Pure Michigan Mix’ frozen drink
Eric Gilmour was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that killed a Crystal Falls man.
Grand Blanc man to undergo competency exam after hit-and-run crash kills Crystal Falls man on US-2
Matthew Leach
‘Everyone deserves justice’: Shiawassee County Sheriff reopens cold case
A 3-year-old child has died after being stuck in a water storage tank at a resort in Vermont,...
3-year-old child dies after falling into water storage tank at resort, officials say

Latest News

Police presence in Tuscola County
MSP: Police presence in Tuscola Co. poses no threat to public
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court, London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Spacey took a...
Kevin Spacey fights back tears as he testifies how sex abuse allegations ‘exploded’ his career
Laser tag at Press Play 989
Press Play 989 offers ‘fun pass’ for arcade, other attractions
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Republican senator should drop his ‘irresponsible’ protest and OK military nominees, Biden says