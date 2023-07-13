Rashad Trice to have one state trial for kidnapping, sexual assault charges

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Department of Attorney General (AG) will be prosecuting all state charges against Rashad Trice, accused of kidnapper, in one trial.

The Michigan AG Dana Nessel made the announcement on Thursday, July 13. The AG is working with the Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido, and Wayne County Prosecutor, Kym Worthy, in reviewing charges previously announced against Trice and reissuing them.

Trice is facing state charges of kidnapping, sexual assault, and others across multiple jurisdictions for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, the AG’s office said.

“This is a tragic case, and by consolidating the prosecution into one venue, we are recognizing the hardship the surviving victim and family continue to face,” said Nessel. “I am grateful for the partnership with Prosecutors Dewane, Lucido, and Worthy which allow all of us to place the victims’ needs first while seeking justice for Wynter and her mother.”

Wynter’s body was discovered in a Detroit alley Wednesday, July 5 after a three-day search that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the AG’s office said.

Trice is accused of sexually assaulting and stabbing his former girlfriend, and kidnapping her daughter, Wynter, and stealing her mother’s car. Trice is also accused of murdering the toddler, before resisting arrest and assaulting law enforcement in St. Clair Shores, according to the AG’s office.

Prosecutors hope to consolidate the prosecution into one trial to minimize any traumatic effect for witnesses, surviving victims, and loved ones of Wynter and her mother.

“At all times throughout the prosecution of Trice the experience of the many devastated by these heinous crimes will remain paramount in the prosecution strategy,” the AG’s office said.

Trice is being held at the Newaygo County Jail.

According to the AG’s office, he is currently charged with 18 state and federal felonies, along with misdemeanors in the Western District of Michigan, United States District Court, Ingham County District Court, and Macomb County 40th District Court.

