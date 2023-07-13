Rashad Trice to have one state trial for kidnapping, sexual assault charges

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Department of Attorney General (AG) will be prosecuting all state charges against Rashad Trice, accused of kidnapper, in one trial.

The Michigan AG Dana Nessel made the announcement on Thursday, July 13. The AG is working with the Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido, and Wayne County Prosecutor, Kym Worthy, in reviewing charges previously announced against Trice and reissuing them.

Trice is facing state charges of kidnapping, sexual assault, and others across multiple jurisdictions for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, the AG’s office said.

“This is a tragic case, and by consolidating the prosecution into one venue, we are recognizing the hardship the surviving victim and family continue to face,” said Nessel. “I am grateful for the partnership with Prosecutors Dewane, Lucido, and Worthy which allow all of us to place the victims’ needs first while seeking justice for Wynter and her mother.”

Wynter’s body was discovered in a Detroit alley Wednesday, July 5 after a three-day search that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the AG’s office said.

Related: Missing 2-year-old from Lansing, Michigan found dead, police say

Trice is accused of sexually assaulting and stabbing his former girlfriend, and kidnapping her daughter, Wynter, and stealing her mother’s car. Trice is also accused of murdering the toddler, before resisting arrest and assaulting law enforcement in St. Clair Shores, according to the AG’s office.

Related: Accused kidnapper, Rashad Trice, charged by Macomb Co. prosecutor

Prosecutors hope to consolidate the prosecution into one trial to minimize any traumatic effect for witnesses, surviving victims, and loved ones of Wynter and her mother.

“At all times throughout the prosecution of Trice the experience of the many devastated by these heinous crimes will remain paramount in the prosecution strategy,” the AG’s office said.

Trice is being held at the Newaygo County Jail.

According to the AG’s office, he is currently charged with 18 state and federal felonies, along with misdemeanors in the Western District of Michigan, United States District Court, Ingham County District Court, and Macomb County 40th District Court.

Read next:
MSP: Police presence in Tuscola Co. poses no threat to public
Police presence in Tuscola County
Press Play 989 offers ‘fun pass’ for arcade, other attractions
Laser tag at Press Play 989
Potter Park Zoo welcomes new baby cotton-top tamarin
Potter Park Zoo Celebrates the Birth of Cotton-Top Tamarin Baby
Gus Macker returns to Midland this summer
Gus Macker Basketball Hoops

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin, 17, smiles while embracing her family members...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
"Pure Michigan Mix"
McDonald’s announces new ‘Pure Michigan Mix’ frozen drink
Eric Gilmour was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that killed a Crystal Falls man.
Grand Blanc man to undergo competency exam after hit-and-run crash kills Crystal Falls man on US-2
Matthew Leach
‘Everyone deserves justice’: Shiawassee County Sheriff reopens cold case
A 3-year-old child has died after being stuck in a water storage tank at a resort in Vermont,...
3-year-old child dies after falling into water storage tank at resort, officials say

Latest News

Emma Li, a sophomore at Okemos High School, and her painting "Homestyle."
Okemos High School student’s art now displayed in Washington, D.C.
Police presence in Tuscola County
MSP: Police presence in Tuscola Co. poses no threat to public
Laser tag at Press Play 989
Press Play 989 offers ‘fun pass’ for arcade, other attractions
Gus Macker returns to Midland this summer