Road closure in Midland to start July 17

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Midland announced Perrine Road will be closed to traffic at Saginaw Road starting Monday, July 17 for the fourth phase of a pipe upsizing project.

The city said while construction is underway, Perrine Road will be closed through traffic, adding traffic attempting to access the road from Saginaw Road will be detoured west on Saginaw Road, north on Dublin Avenue, and east on W. Wackerly Street.

The city said the project on Perrine Road will extend from Saginaw Road to Moorland Drive.

According to the city of Midland, the pipe upsizing project – called the Concept 5 Sewer Improvement Plan – is an extensive project that spans multiple construction seasons, and work will be completed in the following phases:

Phase 1 (in progress, approaching completion): Sugnet Road from W. Main Street to Valley Drive closed through traffic.

Phase 2 (in progress): W. Main Street from Sugnet Road to Saginaw Road closed through traffic.

Phase 3 (in progress): Saginaw Road from W. Main Street to Perrine Road will have one lane open for eastbound and westbound traffic.

Phase 4 (beginning July 17): Perrine Road from Saginaw Road to Moorland Drive closed through traffic.

Subsequent phases will not begin until substantial completion of the previous phase has occurred, and the entire project is estimated to be finished by June 2024, the city said.

The city said due to the nature of construction, information provided could change at any time. Visit the city’s website to keep up-to-date on any potential changes involving this project.

