Storm causes problems for Cars 108 Roof Sit

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday night’s storm proved problematic for the Cars 108 Roof Sit benefitting the Whaley Children’s Center.

Cars 108 morning show host Lisa Marie and the CEO of Whaley Children’s Center, Mindy Williams, are living on the roof of the McDonald’s across from Grand Blanc High School for three days to raise awareness and money for 42 foster children who are currently living at the children’s center.

The storm on Wednesday night, July 12 toppled over the temporary structure built for the event.

“The original setup here was pretty much picked up and crunched like a piece of paper,” Marie said. “It was completely mangled, we lost everything that was up here, but the team from Whaley Children’s Center and our engineer from town square, they were here at 5 a.m. this morning. They rebuilt a new tent, new table, new everything and it was a bit of a disaster but we survived.”

People can drop off donations for Whaley at the McDonald’s until 10 a.m. Friday morning, July 14. People can also donate online at Whaley Children Center’s website.

“Every child deserves a comfortable and loving home, and every dollar raised will go towards making that a reality for our kids in our care,” the children’s center said on its website.

