Strong turnout at Saginaw Twp Pop-Up Picnic with Police

There was a strong turnout in Saginaw Township for the second annual Pop-Up Picnic with Police on Wednesday.
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT
Adults and children enjoyed games, summer treats, and prizes, and there was also a bounce house.

The Saginaw Township Police Department and Jolt Credit Union organized the picnic as a way to build a stronger relationship between neighbors and police while having a good time.

“This relationship with the police coming out here, bridging the gap, so people know that, ‘You know what? They’re normal people and you can approach them anytime, anywhere. They’re here for us.’” Said Bridget Staffileno, the vice president of community affairs for Jolt Credit Union.

The picnic also allowed police and the community to share a free traditional summer meal: hot dogs.

