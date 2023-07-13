Updated COVID-19 booster shots expected by September’s end

FILE: New boosters for COVID-19 are expected to be ready by the end of September.
FILE: New boosters for COVID-19 are expected to be ready by the end of September.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Updated COVID-19 shots should be ready by the end of September.

In a letter to manufacturers, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told the companies they should prepare an ample supply.

He also warned them to price the shots at a reasonable rate.

This would be the first time the federal government isn’t distributing the COVID-19 vaccines.

Starting next month, the U.S. is phasing out that program ahead of the new round of shots.

In June, the Food and Drug Administration recommended the updated vaccines be single-strain booster shots targeting the omicron subvariant currently circulating.

Those should be available in mid-to late September should the agency authorize them.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin, 17, smiles while embracing her family members...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
"Pure Michigan Mix"
McDonald’s announces new ‘Pure Michigan Mix’ frozen drink
Eric Gilmour was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that killed a Crystal Falls man.
Grand Blanc man to undergo competency exam after hit-and-run crash kills Crystal Falls man on US-2
Matthew Leach
‘Everyone deserves justice’: Shiawassee County Sheriff reopens cold case
A 3-year-old child has died after being stuck in a water storage tank at a resort in Vermont,...
3-year-old child dies after falling into water storage tank at resort, officials say

Latest News

Unable to afford to replace the roof, 73-year-old Sharon Harris decided to replace a section of...
73-year-old gets free roof after replacing shingles on her own
Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, July 13
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue...
Gunman who killed 11 people in Pittsburgh synagogue found eligible for death penalty
Bonnie and Lloyd Reynolds of California celebrated a major milestone in their marriage at their...
Couple celebrates 65th anniversary at Chick-fil-A