Whitmer signs bills to ban child marriage

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation banning child marriage.

The bills raise the minimum age to marry to 18 and prevent parents and guardians from consenting to a minor’s marriage.

They aim to protect sexual assault survivors married to their abusers.

Previously, children who were 16 and 17-years-old could marry with permission from a parent or guardian, and children could marry at any age if given judicial and parental approval.

Michigan Senate passed the bills on June 22.

The measure also removes a provision that prevented a person from being convicted of criminal sexual conduct solely because their legal spouse is mentally incapacitated.

