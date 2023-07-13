Whitmer signs bills to ban child marriage

Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation banning child marriage.

The bills raise the minimum age to marry to 18 and prevent parents and guardians from consenting to a minor’s marriage.

They aim to protect sexual assault survivors married to their abusers.

Related: Michigan Senate passes bills to end child marriage

Previously, children who were 16 and 17-years-old could marry with permission from a parent or guardian, and children could marry at any age if given judicial and parental approval.

Michigan Senate passed the bills on June 22.

The measure also removes a provision that prevented a person from being convicted of criminal sexual conduct solely because their legal spouse is mentally incapacitated.

Read next:
Mini Golf on Main begins in Midland
You can now test your skills on the putting green in a mid-Michigan downtown.
Whitmer announces new statewide education department
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new statewide education department that will encourage...
‘Everyone deserves justice’: Shiawassee County Sheriff reopens cold case
Matthew Leach
Updates unveiled for 46th annual Crim Festival of Races
Thousands run in the 45th annual Crim Festival of Races.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Sullivan
Police believe 79-year-old missing Rochester woman found dead
Saginaw Police Department is looking for new officers for their department.
Police located family of young man found in Saginaw
Tuesday afternoon could see stronger storms.
Showers & storms possible Tuesday, more rain Wednesday
Controversy at Caro library heats up
Aretha Franklin's granddaughter Grace Franklin, 17, smiles while embracing her family members...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will

Latest News

A youth hub in Flint is empowering students not only to learn, but to pay it forward, exploring...
Flint organization empowering kids, rebounding from recent break-in
Flint organization empowering kids, rebounding from recent break-in
Phone bank for Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village
Phone bank for Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village
Pop-Up Picnic with Police
Strong turnout at Saginaw Twp Pop-Up Picnic with Police