AG announces appointment of new Bay Co. public administrator

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan Attorney General (AG) Dana Nessel announced the appointments of three new county public administrators in Michigan, one of whom is for Bay County.

Nessel announced the appointment of Marcie Klida Blossom as the new Bay County public administrator.

The AG’s office said Blossom is a graduate of Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing and is currently a partner with Allsopp Wackerly & Blossom, PC, in Bay City.

Blossom’s practice focuses on estate planning and probate estates, family law matters, and municipal law, the AG’s office said, adding she also serves as the treasurer for the Bay County Bar Association Board of Directors, chairperson for the Planned Giving Committee, and a member of the McLaren Bay Medical Foundation Board of Directors.

According to the AG’s office, Blossom was sworn into her county public administrator position on June 26.

“I look forward to working with each of the new county public administrators,” said State Public Administrator Randi M. Merchant. “I am confident that each of these appointees will effectively and efficiently fulfill their duties when acting as a fiduciary in this position of trust in their respective counties.”

The AG’s office explained that a county public administrator’s primary duties are related to intestate decedent estates where there are no known heirs and managing the determination, collection, liquidation, and distribution of assets in the estate.

