Check out the shortlisted images from the 2023 Comedy Pet Photo Awards

He sticked out his tongue at me as famous Einstein's photo.
He sticked out his tongue at me as famous Einstein's photo.(Masayoshi Yamamoto / Comedy Pets)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The Comedy Pet Photo Awards have published this year’s finalists for its annual competition.

Among the top finalists are a cat performing its best victory pose, a dog leaping through the air, a cat about to take a free kick, and another dog jumping headfirst into the sand.

“Once again we have been treated to some really funny entries in the competition, and such a wide range of animals this year from ferrets to tortoises to donkeys as well as hundreds of hilarious cats and dogs,” co-founder Tom Sullam said in a news release.

Caption

The 24 finalists will be judged by a panel of expert animal lovers, but you also have the chance to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

The winner will be announced Aug. 11.

The funny pet photo competition was created by two professional photographers to celebrate the positive and vital role pets have in our lives.

