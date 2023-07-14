Crime Stoppers: Wanted felon considered armed, dangerous
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are looking for a wanted felon who is considered armed and dangerous.
Tyran Blake Sharp, 45, is wanted on several felony warrants:
- Assault with intent to murder
- Five counts of felony firearm
- First-degree home invasion
- Firearms, discharge in or at a building
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Felon in possession of ammunition
Crime Stoppers said Sharp has connections in Flint and Lexington, Kentucky.
Sharp is 5′6″ and weighs 148 pounds, Crime Stoppers said.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to Sharp’s arrest.
To submit information anonymously, visit www.CrimeStoppersofFlint.com or call 1-800-422-JAIL.
