Crime Stoppers: Wanted felon considered armed, dangerous

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are looking for a wanted felon who is considered armed and dangerous.

Tyran Sharp
Tyran Sharp(Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County)

Tyran Blake Sharp, 45, is wanted on several felony warrants:

  • Assault with intent to murder
  • Five counts of felony firearm
  • First-degree home invasion
  • Firearms, discharge in or at a building
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Felon in possession of ammunition

Crime Stoppers said Sharp has connections in Flint and Lexington, Kentucky.

Sharp is 5′6″ and weighs 148 pounds, Crime Stoppers said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to Sharp’s arrest.

To submit information anonymously, visit www.CrimeStoppersofFlint.com or call 1-800-422-JAIL.

