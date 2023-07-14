Crime Stoppers: Wanted felon considered armed, dangerous

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are looking for a wanted felon who is considered armed and dangerous.

Tyran Sharp (Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County)

Tyran Blake Sharp, 45, is wanted on several felony warrants:

Assault with intent to murder

Five counts of felony firearm

First-degree home invasion

Firearms, discharge in or at a building

Felon in possession of a firearm

Felon in possession of ammunition

Crime Stoppers said Sharp has connections in Flint and Lexington, Kentucky.

Sharp is 5′6″ and weighs 148 pounds, Crime Stoppers said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to Sharp’s arrest.

To submit information anonymously, visit www.CrimeStoppersofFlint.com or call 1-800-422-JAIL.

