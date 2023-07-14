‘Dorothy was everything’: Frankenmuth’s Dorothy Zehnder laid to rest

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday, the Frankenmuth community came together for the funeral of the woman who gave so much of her 101 years of life to Little Bavaria.

Those who worked with Dorothy Zehnder at Bavarian Inn said she was the kind of boss every employee should have.

“Dorothy taught me everything I know,” said Quinnella Davis, who spent 17 years working with Zehnder at the Bavarian Inn in Frankenmuth.

Davis was one of many looking on as Zehnder’s funeral procession made its way down Main Street. Zehnder passed away at the age 101 last Sunday, July 9.

Davis said Zehnder was a great boss and an even better person.

“She like really took time and paid attention to all her workers, cared for any problem they were going through, and if you needed somebody to talk to, she was the person to talk to,” she said.

She said she always knew Zehnder meant a lot to the community, but on Friday, her impact on Little Bavaria was clear to see.

“Dorothy was everything. And I really found out today when she drove past, and you just look at everybody’s face. And you can’t be sad, but you are sad because you know she’ll never come up in here,” Davis said. “And just by looking at everybody, she touched everybody here in Frankenmuth.”

Richard Springer, who said he knew Zehnder for the past 10 years as an employee at Bavarian Inn, said it was a very sad day, but he was glad he was there to see the procession.

“Everybody respected her and looked up to her,” he said.

Springer said it’s easy to see why anyone you ask has nothing but good things to say about Zehnder.

“She was real nice, beautiful, take time out to help other people. She’d get our lunchroom break ready, all that, yeah. She was awesome. I’m going to miss her a lot,” Springer said.

On the Friday Zehnder was laid to rest, life for Springer and Davis moves on. They both say they’ll remember the lessons they learned from Zehnder and hold her spirit in their hearts.

“I’m just glad to know her,” Springer said.

Davis said it was still a shock that Zehnder is gone.

The Frankenmuth Police Department also sent its condolences to Dorothy Zehnder’s family on social media, saying she was an icon in the city.

