Faster Horses music festival begins in Brooklyn

Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people are expected to flock to Mid-Michigan for the Faster Horses festival.

The festival kicks off Friday in Brooklyn and will run until Sunday, July 16.

The festival allows country music fans to see some of the genre’s biggest stars, and country vocalist Luke Bryan is returning to the festival. People will be able to enjoy camping, food, and games.

For more information on tickets, camping and the lineup, visit the Faster Horses website.

