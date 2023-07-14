Flint mayor on city council recall attempts

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley shared his thoughts on recall efforts against several Flint City Council members, calling them devastating.

“I don’t believe in recalls. I think once democracy has been lifted and spoken to, we have a responsibility to live up to that,” Neeley said.

Neeley called the recalls “civil wars” – one side pitting against the other side – and said that it’s costing everyone in the city. He is calling on Flint to unite.

Related: Petition language approved for recall of 3 Flint council members

“We have to learn to be able to live together, let democracy speak, and once democracy has spoken, we have to live up to that,” he said.

Recall petitions have been approved against four Flint City Council members. However, one of those members has resigned. Two other members currently have petition language filed against them pending approval by the Genesee County Clerk’s Office.

Related: Recall language filed against 2 more Flint City Council members

Of the nine-member city council, only three of its members are not facing recall attempts against them.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.