Flint mayor on city council recall attempts

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley shared his thoughts on recall efforts against several Flint City Council members, calling them devastating.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“I don’t believe in recalls. I think once democracy has been lifted and spoken to, we have a responsibility to live up to that,” Neeley said.

Neeley called the recalls “civil wars” – one side pitting against the other side – and said that it’s costing everyone in the city. He is calling on Flint to unite.

“We have to learn to be able to live together, let democracy speak, and once democracy has spoken, we have to live up to that,” he said.

Recall petitions have been approved against four Flint City Council members. However, one of those members has resigned. Two other members currently have petition language filed against them pending approval by the Genesee County Clerk’s Office.

Of the nine-member city council, only three of its members are not facing recall attempts against them.

