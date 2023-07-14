Friday Night Live returns tonight

Friday Night Live lineup.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Music returns to Saginaw’s Morley Plaza for the 25th year of Friday Night Live.

Journey on the River begins tonight, July 14, starting at 5:30 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.

The event features 3rd Degree Burns and The Journey - a tribute band.

There will be food and drink, however pets, alcohol, and weapons are not allowed.

Those attending who are under 17-years-old must have a parent or guardian in attendance with them.

Expect a Friday Night Live event every Friday through Aug. 11.

