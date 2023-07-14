Friday Night Live returns tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Music returns to Saginaw’s Morley Plaza for the 25th year of Friday Night Live.

Journey on the River begins tonight, July 14, starting at 5:30 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.

The event features 3rd Degree Burns and The Journey - a tribute band.

There will be food and drink, however pets, alcohol, and weapons are not allowed.

Those attending who are under 17-years-old must have a parent or guardian in attendance with them.

Expect a Friday Night Live event every Friday through Aug. 11.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.