Future of short-term vacation rentals uncertain in Fenton Twp

A mid-Michigan community is discussing whether or not to ban short-term vacation rentals.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT
“We’re here to brainstorm and discuss a game plan to move forward with or without short-term rentals and what ordinances and regulations or enforcement programs might need to be implemented as part of whatever decision we make,” said a member of the Fenton Township Planning Commission.

A hot topic at Thursday night’s Fenton Township Planning Commission Meeting was the potential ban of short-term rentals.

“We actually had several outreach meetings to see what people’s views are on this subject and I’m sure you understand those views are diverse,” said John Tucker, the treasurer of Fenton Township.

Some are totally against the ban and others are for it.

Many of the short-term rentals use sites like Airbnb and Vrbo to rent to vacationers, and some residents are concerned with how they’re being used.

“One of the first things you hear about is property values and we talked a little bit about that. That’s not as clear of an issue as it might seem. Noise is always a common concern,” Tucker said.

Some property owners said if it is done correctly, short-term rentals can be a great source of income.

“They will tell you, ‘Hey look, I have invested six figures in this house as an investment and you are either trying to regulate the crap out of me or you’re trying to take that away and I object. This is America. We have property. We have our rights.’ So, in effect you’re trying to balance some of that,” Tucker said.

The next step will be to get the board involved to pass on it.

