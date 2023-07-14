House subcommittee approves $500K to create SVSU bus routes

Congressman Dan Kildee said federal funding to help connect students with a local university is one step closer.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee said federal funding to help connect students with a local university is one step closer.

A House appropriations subcommittee approved $500,000 to connect bus routes from both Bay-Metro in Bay County and the Saginaw Transit Authority and Regional Services (STARS) to Saginaw Valley State University (STARS).

The bill was approved in the Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development’s fiscal year spending bill.

The legislation includes $7.9 million for seven local initiatives.

