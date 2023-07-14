Michigan police assoc. supports a new Tuscola Co. Jail

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Police Officers Association of Michigan (POAM) is recommending a yes vote to Tuscola County voters on the new jail proposal in the August election.

In a Facebook post, the effort for a new jail is “well overdue, and one we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines and just spectate,” the post said, written by POAM members. Corrections officers, sheriff deputies, and others deserve a “safe, healthy, and secure facility that doesn’t make them sick or puts their safety at risk every day to report to work,” they continued.

The jail has mold risk, no fire alarm or sprinklers and sewage is coming up through drains and there’s no storage space left, the post said. It is a 60-year-old building and POAM members said the longer the county waits, the more it’ll cost to build a brand new building.

Dan Kuhn, a business agent for the Tuscola Co. correction deputies and 911 dispatchers, signed his name to the post on social media. In the post, Kuhn wrote officers show up to work every day and put their lives on the line. They get more job duties over the years without an increase in pay, and served county residents through the pandemic, the post said.

That’s even more reason to vote yes on the August proposal for a new county jail, Kuhn wrote.

In November 2022, 54% of Tuscola County voters voted no on the proposed millage to replace the dated facility. Then, TV5 spoke to the sheriff about the results.

“Well, you know, just because there was a no vote doesn’t mean the problem is going to go away. I mean it’s still going to be there and it’s going to get worse every year,” Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent said.

