Michigan State Police trooper escorts fawn from I-96 to safety

A Michigan State Police trooper escorted a baby deer to a wooded area on July 12, 2023.
A Michigan State Police trooper escorted a baby deer to a wooded area on July 12, 2023.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police trooper escorted a young deer to safety Wednesday.

According to authorities, trooper Clinton Barber found two fawns on the side of the ramp from I-96 to Pennsylvania Avenue. It appeared that they had been hit by a car.

Police said one of the fawns was dead but the other had only minor injuries. In order to prevent further injuries, Barber fashioned a makeshift lasso and escorted the fawn back into the woods.

A Michigan State Police trooper escorted a baby deer to a wooded area on July 12, 2023.
A Michigan State Police trooper escorted a baby deer to a wooded area on July 12, 2023.(WILX)

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday afternoon will see scattered rain and t-storms developing.
Showers & t-storms possible Friday, though not everybody sees rain
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Police presence in Tuscola County
MSP: Police presence clear of scene in Tuscola Co.
Michigan woman seriously injured in roller coaster accident sues Ohio amusement park
Rashad Trice appeared virtually for probable cause conference.
Accused kidnapper Rashad Trice appears in court

Latest News

Dorothy Zehnder was laid to rest
‘Dorothy was everything’: Frankenmuth’s Dorothy Zehnder laid to rest
‘Dorothy was everything’: Frankenmuth's Dorothy Zehnder laid to rest
Producer, Director Discusses the Multi-Media Jobs Act
Tyran Sharp
Crime Stoppers: Wanted felon considered armed, dangerous
Marion Springs Country Happenings Festival