Michigan State University to test new emergency alert system Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State University is set to test its latest emergency alert systems Friday, July 14.

The alert notification system will be tested at 10 a.m. The test will include text and email alerts, phone calls, as well as the recent integrations with the SafeMSU app, MSU Green Light emergency phones and the outdoor siren system, according to Michigan State University Police and Public Safety.

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) will be tested by Ingham County Emergency Management.

If you want to get the alerts, you must be within the geofence Ingham County created and have test alerts enable on your mobile phone.

If you want more information about the test or to get the SafeMSU app, go to MSU’s official website.

