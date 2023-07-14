Parking, road restrictions start Monday for golf invitational

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Parking and road restrictions will be put into place next week due to the return of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the city of Midland said.

The invitational, which is a Ladies Professional Golf Association event, is taking place in Midland on Monday, July 17 through Saturday, July 22.

“The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational returns next week, which is always an amazing time as our city shines in the national spotlight and welcomes thousands of new friends to our community,” the city said.

In an effort to help with traffic management, the city said parking and road restrictions will be put into place around the Midland Country Club throughout the event.

“Please do your part to keep players, spectators, and residents safe and traffic flowing smoothly by following [the restrictions],” the city said.

The parking and road restrictions will start on Monday at 6 a.m. and go through midnight on Saturday.

The following is where parking will be restricted on both sides of the street:

  • W. St. Andrews Road from Eastman Avenue to Saginaw Road;
  • W. Sugnet Road from Eastman Avenue to Saginaw Road;
  • Hillcrest Road from Sugnet Road to Saginaw Road;
  • Dyckman Road from Sugnet Road to Clover Lane;
  • Noeske Street from Balfour Street to W. St. Andrews Road;
  • W. Nelson Street from Balfour Street to W. St. Andrews Road;
  • The entirety of Crane Court from Eastman Avenue; and
  • The entirety of Hill Court from W. St. Andrews Road.

Parking will also be restricted on one side of the street on Helen Street from W. St. Andrews to Noeske Street, with no parking on the north side, and Holyrood Street from Helen Street to Noeske Street, with no parking on east side.

Map of Midland parking and road restrictions
Map of Midland parking and road restrictions(City of Midland)

The city said traffic is expected to be heavy in the areas around the Midland Country Club and Currie Municipal Golf Course, so those who do not live in those areas, or those who are not attending the event, are encouraged to avoid the areas if possible.

A complimentary shuttle will be provided by the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational from Dow Diamond to the event, according to the city.

For more information on the event, or to buy tickets, go to the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational’s website.

The city also provides a list of helpful visitor links, ordinance reminders, and more on its website.

Read next:
Man working on US-Canada bridge survives plunge into Detroit River
FILE - Traffic flows over the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, Feb. 14, 2022. A man survived after...
Police: Murders are trending down in Flint
A sign for the Flint Police Department.
Michigan police association supports a new Tuscola Co. Jail
Tuscola County Jail
Faster Horses music festival begins in Brooklyn
Faster Horses

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Police presence in Tuscola County
MSP: Police presence clear of scene in Tuscola Co.
Michigan woman seriously injured in roller coaster accident sues Ohio amusement park
Dorothy Zehnder
‘Wonderful lady’: Community remembering Dorothy Zehnder
Rashad Trice appeared virtually for probable cause conference.
Accused kidnapper Rashad Trice appears in court

Latest News

A sign for the Flint Police Department.
Police: Murders are trending down in Flint
The Police Officers Assoc. of Michigan said the deputies and officers deserve a safe space for...
Michigan police association supports a new Tuscola Co. Jail
Murders are down by about 26% since July 2022, according to the Flint Police Department.
Police: Murders are down in Flint
The Police Officers Assoc. of Michigan said the deputies and officers deserve a safe space for...
Michigan police assoc. says yes to new Tuscola Co. Jail