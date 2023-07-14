Parking, road restrictions start Monday for golf invitational

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Parking and road restrictions will be put into place next week due to the return of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the city of Midland said.

The invitational, which is a Ladies Professional Golf Association event, is taking place in Midland on Monday, July 17 through Saturday, July 22.

“The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational returns next week, which is always an amazing time as our city shines in the national spotlight and welcomes thousands of new friends to our community,” the city said.

In an effort to help with traffic management, the city said parking and road restrictions will be put into place around the Midland Country Club throughout the event.

“Please do your part to keep players, spectators, and residents safe and traffic flowing smoothly by following [the restrictions],” the city said.

The parking and road restrictions will start on Monday at 6 a.m. and go through midnight on Saturday.

The following is where parking will be restricted on both sides of the street:

W. St. Andrews Road from Eastman Avenue to Saginaw Road;

W. Sugnet Road from Eastman Avenue to Saginaw Road;

Hillcrest Road from Sugnet Road to Saginaw Road;

Dyckman Road from Sugnet Road to Clover Lane;

Noeske Street from Balfour Street to W. St. Andrews Road;

W. Nelson Street from Balfour Street to W. St. Andrews Road;

The entirety of Crane Court from Eastman Avenue; and

The entirety of Hill Court from W. St. Andrews Road.

Parking will also be restricted on one side of the street on Helen Street from W. St. Andrews to Noeske Street, with no parking on the north side, and Holyrood Street from Helen Street to Noeske Street, with no parking on east side.

Map of Midland parking and road restrictions (City of Midland)

The city said traffic is expected to be heavy in the areas around the Midland Country Club and Currie Municipal Golf Course, so those who do not live in those areas, or those who are not attending the event, are encouraged to avoid the areas if possible.

A complimentary shuttle will be provided by the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational from Dow Diamond to the event, according to the city.

For more information on the event, or to buy tickets, go to the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational’s website.

The city also provides a list of helpful visitor links, ordinance reminders, and more on its website.

