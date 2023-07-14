No injuries in Monitor Twp. business fire

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONITOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - No injuries were reported after a fertilizer facility in Monitor Township caught fire Thursday night, according to Monitor Twp. Fire Chief John Kramer.

Fire crews were sent to Anderson Fertilizer Company on 7 Mile Rd. at about 8:40 p.m. on July 13. Firefighters closed down the road so the fire could be put out.

The building suffered some damage but most of the company’s products inside were saved, according to the fire chief.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

