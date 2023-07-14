Norman St. in Saginaw remains closed for water main repair

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Norman Street will remain closed for repair following a water main break.

Norman Street initially closed on Wednesday, July 12 for a water main break, however it broke again and will need further repairs, a city of Saginaw official said.

The closure is within the right-of-way on Norman Street between N. 6th Avenue and N. 8th Street.

It will be closed through 4 p.m. on Friday, July 28, the city said.

The eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed to through traffic during the closure, so motorists will need to follow the detour or seek an alternate route if possible, the city said.

