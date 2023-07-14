Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly robbing Flint Twp. bank

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An Oklahoma man has been arrested for an armed robbery of a Huntington Bank in Flint Township.

On Thursday, July 13 at 9:30 a.m. Flint Township Police officers were dispatched to 1373 S. Linden Rd. at Huntington Bank for an armed robbery that occurred, police said.

The suspect entered the bank with a handgun and demanded money from the bank tellers, police said, adding the suspect left the scene in a white Mercedes.

According to police, after an extensive investigation, the suspect was taken into custody 13 hours later.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man from Oklahoma, is lodged at the Genesee County Jail, police said.

The case will be reviewed by the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office to determine charges.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.