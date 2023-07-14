Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly robbing Flint Twp. bank

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An Oklahoma man has been arrested for an armed robbery of a Huntington Bank in Flint Township.

On Thursday, July 13 at 9:30 a.m. Flint Township Police officers were dispatched to 1373 S. Linden Rd. at Huntington Bank for an armed robbery that occurred, police said.

The suspect entered the bank with a handgun and demanded money from the bank tellers, police said, adding the suspect left the scene in a white Mercedes.

According to police, after an extensive investigation, the suspect was taken into custody 13 hours later.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man from Oklahoma, is lodged at the Genesee County Jail, police said.

The case will be reviewed by the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office to determine charges.

Read next:
Friday Night Live returns tonight
Friday Night Live
Norman St. in Saginaw remains closed for water main repair
There is a traffic alert.
Parking, road restrictions start Monday for golf invitational
The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (GLBI) is coming up next month on July 17.
Police: Murders are trending down in Flint
A sign for the Flint Police Department.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Police presence in Tuscola County
MSP: Police presence clear of scene in Tuscola Co.
Michigan woman seriously injured in roller coaster accident sues Ohio amusement park
Rashad Trice appeared virtually for probable cause conference.
Accused kidnapper Rashad Trice appears in court
Dorothy Zehnder
‘Wonderful lady’: Community remembering Dorothy Zehnder

Latest News

Friday Night Live
Friday Night Live returns tonight
There is a traffic alert.
Norman St. in Saginaw remains closed for water main repair
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, July 14
Michigan honey festival comes to Shiawassee Co.