Police: Murder rates down 26% in Flint since July 2022

Published: Jul. 14, 2023
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint city leaders said the murder rate in the Vehicle City is trending downward.

“Well, you know, it was to be expected. We planned for this. This was an intentional direction in which we wanted to take our community,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

Murder rates in Flint have dropped from 67 in 2021, to 39 in 2022, to 15 so far in 2023. According to the Flint Police Department, homicides are down 26 percent since July 2022.

“Two years ago, in 2021, we declared a gun violence emergency inside the city of Flint. During that time, we’ve taken a lot of weapons off the street. Whether it be through our gun bounty program or confiscating illegal weapons from those who would cause harm in our community and destroying those weapons,” Neeley said.

But as the numbers show, homicides are still happening. Neeley said efforts to bring those behind them to justice is ongoing.

“We’re taking and looking for those people who committed heinous crimes against the community. We’re looking at those individuals and taking a hard look at how to get those people off the streets,” Neeley said.

He said one valuable tool to fight crime is Flint’s witness protection program. Neeley said Flint is the only municipality in the state to have one.

“We can keep those that will give us information, or testify against those who are committing crimes against society, provide them a level of safety and security through that process,” Neeley said.

Ultimately, the homicide number Neeley said he wants Flint to reach is zero.

“Once a person is gone, they’re gone forever. And so, we have to do everything in our power to make sure that we can facilitate a safe environment,” he said.

The Flint Police Department is also working to address reckless driving and other dangerous traffic violations. In 2023, there have been 3,582 traffic stops, with 178 this month alone.

